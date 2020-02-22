Overview

Dr. Steven Weinstock, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Weinstock works at Gastroenterology Associates of the South Bay A Profess Medical Corp. in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysentery, Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.