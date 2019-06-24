Dr. Steven Weiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Weiner, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Weiner, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They graduated from University Of Kentucky and is affiliated with Mad River Community Hospital, Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka and Sutter Coast Hospital.
Dr. Weiner works at
Locations
-
1
Burstein Professional Corporation6325 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 224, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 703-7595
-
2
Russel Pardoe M.d. Inc.2752 Harrison Ave Ste A, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 443-4005
Hospital Affiliations
- Mad River Community Hospital
- Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
- Sutter Coast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Steven Weiner is an excellent Rheumatologist. His office is now closed. I was sad to see this. It was unexpected.
About Dr. Steven Weiner, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1063402956
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- Temple University Hospital
- University Of Kentucky
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiner works at
Dr. Weiner has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.