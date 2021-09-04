Dr. Steven Wegley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wegley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Wegley, MD
Dr. Steven Wegley, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Gastro Health - Seattle - Northgate11027 Meridian Ave N Ste 100, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 365-4492
Gastro Health - Seattle501 N 34th St Ste 101, Seattle, WA 98103 Directions (206) 838-1777
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr. Wegley is the best. He is very thoughtful, kind, professional. I would not go to anyone, but to him. His stuff and Anesthiologist Kelly, superb. Thank you all for what you do Dr. Wegley. Monika Robison
About Dr. Steven Wegley, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Fairview University Med Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wegley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wegley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wegley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Wegley has seen patients for Enteritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wegley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Wegley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wegley.
