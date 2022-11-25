Dr. Steven Weber, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Weber, DO
Overview
Dr. Steven Weber, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Sand Lake7350 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 3315, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 354-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Oviedo1000 W Broadway St Ste 200, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 977-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Weber, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Michigan State University
- Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weber has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
174 patients have reviewed Dr. Weber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weber.
