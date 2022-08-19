See All General Surgeons in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Steven Waxenbaum, MD

General Surgery
3.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Steven Waxenbaum, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Lehigh Valley Hospital

Dr. Waxenbaum works at Valley Medical Group in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    VMG Center for Digestive Health
    140 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 525S, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 614-6130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Anoscopy
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Anoscopy

Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Aug 19, 2022
Felt very strange about going to this type of doctor, but Dr. Waxenbaum made me feel comfortable. He answered all my questions and was generous with his time, especially considering that I made a mistake with my appointment but he fit me in (probably during his lunch time) after learning that I drove an hour to see him. Excellent doctor.
    — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Waxenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952373466
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lehigh Valley Hospital
    Internship
    • Westchester Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Waxenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waxenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waxenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waxenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waxenbaum works at Valley Medical Group in Paramus, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Waxenbaum’s profile.

    Dr. Waxenbaum has seen patients for Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, Hemorrhoids and Anoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waxenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Waxenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waxenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waxenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waxenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

