Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (43)
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Warnock, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Lone Peak Hospital, Primary Children's Hospital and Riverton Hospital.

Dr. Warnock works at Howland Plastic Surgery in Draper, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Premier Plastic Surgery
    11762 S State St Ste 220, Draper, UT 84020
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta View Hospital
  • Intermountain Medical Center
  • Lone Peak Hospital
  • Primary Children's Hospital
  • Riverton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 13, 2019
    My experience was easy, informative, and I felt in safe hands to allow him to perform surgery. Dr. Warnock was very easy to communicate with and listen to my concerns. I was recommended to Dr. Warnock and I would highly recommend him. Nurse staff is friendly and caring.
    About Dr. Steven Warnock, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457337594
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Primary Children's Medical Center
    Residency
    • Harbor UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    • L D S Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Warnock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Warnock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Warnock works at Howland Plastic Surgery in Draper, UT. View the full address on Dr. Warnock’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Warnock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warnock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warnock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warnock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

