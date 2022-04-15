Dr. Steven Ward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ward, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Ward, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Avon, IN. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Dr. Ward works at
Locations
Hibbeln Surgery Center8244 E US Highway 36 Ste 110, Avon, IN 46123 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to talk to. Explained different treatment programs and acknowledged the current level of damage in my vertebrae.
About Dr. Steven Ward, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1568459535
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ward using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ward. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.