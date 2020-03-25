Dr. Steven Wallach, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Wallach, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Wallach, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.
Dr. Wallach works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Family Medical Center3005 W Ina Rd Ste 123, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 797-7656
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wallach?
This office, this doctor, this office staff, AWESOME. Been coming here for years. Both my kids grew up coming here. Doesn't beat around the bush with diagnosis, figures it out methodically, and if he can't is quick to send you to specialist. Went to the emergency room, once, because his office was closed, emergency didn't fix me at all, went to Wallach the next day, put me on a coarse of meds and felt better the next day...
About Dr. Steven Wallach, DO
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114027117
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallach has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallach accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wallach works at
Dr. Wallach speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.