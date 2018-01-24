Dr. Steven Waldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital and Palisades Medical Center.
Clifton Office905 Allwood Rd Ste 101, Clifton, NJ 07012 Directions (973) 315-5001
Advanced Rehabilitation and Pain Medicine8901 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 430-2022
- Hoboken University Medical Center
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Palisades Medical Center
Due to an auto accident injury, I suffered multiple herniations to my neck and back, which left me with constant pain and headaches. With the pain, I was unable to get through my daily activities and routine. I met with Dr. Waldman who created a treatment plan to minimize the pain and get me back to work and back to my family. He took time explaining to me my injuries and his staff was very accommodating in organizing my care. Highly recommend for anyone suffering from pain!
- Pain Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861416364
- UCLA Medical Center
- Columb-Presby Med Ctr
- Staten Island
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Waldman speaks Spanish.
