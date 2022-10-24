See All Plastic Surgeons in Lexington, KY
Dr. Steven Waldman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Waldman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Waldman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine|University of Louisville and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.

Dr. Waldman works at Waldman & Schantz Plastic Surgery in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Waldman & Schantz Plastic Surgery
    3288 Eagle View Ln Ste 300, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 295-7823

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Aging Face
Adult Acne
Age Spots
Aging Face

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Disproportion Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Procedure Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn Chevron Icon
Chin Implant Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Neck Lift Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Injuries Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Perlane® Injection Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stretch Marks Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection Chevron Icon
Wrinkle Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • We do not accept health insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Waldman?

    Oct 24, 2022
    Enjoyed the experience
    Nonnie Hensley — Oct 24, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Waldman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Waldman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Waldman to family and friends

    Dr. Waldman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Waldman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Waldman, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Waldman, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366608499
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|Tulane University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center|Los Angeles County and USC Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Kentucky College of Medicine|University of Louisville
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Waldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waldman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waldman works at Waldman & Schantz Plastic Surgery in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Waldman’s profile.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Waldman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.