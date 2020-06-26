Overview

Dr. Steven Waggoner, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Oncology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic, Rainbow Babies And Childrens Hospital, UH Richmond Medical Center and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center.



Dr. Waggoner works at Akron General in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.