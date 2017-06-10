See All Ophthalmologists in Bentonville, AR
Dr. Steven Vold, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Vold, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Vold, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas, Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville, Northwest Medical Center - Springdale and Washington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Vold works at Vold Vision in Bentonville, AR with other offices in Fayetteville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vold Vision
    1102 NW Lowes Ave Ste 6, Bentonville, AR 72712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 876-8656
  2. 2
    Main Office
    2783 N Shiloh Dr, Fayetteville, AR 72704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 442-8653

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
  • Northwest Medical Center - Bentonville
  • Northwest Medical Center - Springdale
  • Washington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Corneal Diseases
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vold?

    Jun 10, 2017
    Staff and doctors have been amazing. They have worked well with me in both my treatment and during my recovery. Life changing experience for me and looking forward to not having to wear my glasses anymore.
    Darin H. in Fayetteville — Jun 10, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Vold, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Vold, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vold to family and friends

    Dr. Vold's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vold

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Vold, MD.

    About Dr. Steven Vold, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891757399
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Marshfield Clin-St Josephs Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Concordia College, Moorhead, Mn
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Vold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vold has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vold has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Vold. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Vold, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.