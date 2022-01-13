Dr. Steven Virata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Virata, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Virata, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital.
Dr. Virata works at
Locations
-
1
Virata Retina Center LLC150 Professional Ct Ste A, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 573-8462
-
2
Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital5165 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everything went well as usual. Been with Dr. Virata for over 10 yrs, he always listens & explains things very well & always answers questions asked.
About Dr. Steven Virata, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1487628699
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Virata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Virata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Virata has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Virata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Virata. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.