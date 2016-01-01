Dr. Steven Vines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Vines, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Vines, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ventura County Medical Center.
Locations
Danielle Onstot MD Inc.451 W Gonzales Rd Ste 260, Oxnard, CA 93036 Directions (805) 485-3151
Las Islas Family Medical Group325 W Channel Islands Blvd, Oxnard, CA 93033 Directions (805) 204-9530
West Ventura clinic133 W Santa Clara St, Ventura, CA 93001 Directions (805) 641-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ventura County Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Vines, MD
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
