Dr. Steven Vignale, MD
Dr. Steven Vignale, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington.
Dr. Vignale works at
HeartPlace South Arlington400 W Arbrook Blvd Ste 200, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 468-2028Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington
- Interventional Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053369421
- Emory University
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Virginia
