Overview

Dr. Steven Vignale, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington, Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Heart and Vascular Hospital Arlington.



Dr. Vignale works at HeartPlace in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.