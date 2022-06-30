See All Psychiatrists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Steven Vidrine, MD

Psychiatry
1.5 (31)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Vidrine, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Science Center.

Dr. Vidrine works at Mindful Health Solutions in San Francisco, CA with other offices in Oakland, CA and San Rafael, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mindful Health Solutions
    360 Post St Ste 500, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 213-2540
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Oakland
    3300 Webster St Ste 402, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 867-8444
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    San Rafael
    361 3rd St Ste A, San Rafael, CA 94901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 867-8444

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Function Testing
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Agitated Depression Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Atypical Depression Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Relapse Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Services Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Reactive Depression Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (29)
    Jun 30, 2022
    gave me the right meds, way more functioning than before. Also, like wow. Is there a smear campaign against dr. V!?! I suppose he can be a bit curt-ish but he's really helpful overall. It's way easy to schedule an appointment, his staff is amazing, he gives me the good meds that mama needs.
    Debbie Downer — Jun 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Steven Vidrine, MD
    About Dr. Steven Vidrine, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1235471848
    Education & Certifications

    • UCSF
    • Louisiana State University Health Science Center
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Vidrine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vidrine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vidrine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vidrine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Vidrine. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vidrine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vidrine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vidrine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

