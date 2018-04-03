Overview

Dr. Steven Vetter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vetter works at Central Coast Head & Neck Sgns in Monterey, CA with other offices in Hollister, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.