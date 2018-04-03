Dr. Steven Vetter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Vetter, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Vetter, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Central Coast Head & Neck Surgeons Inc.966 Cass St Ste 250, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 649-4000
Warrior Wellness Inc930 Sunnyslope Rd Ste A4, Hollister, CA 95023 Directions (831) 649-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent experience, great doctor. Had a deviated septum repair last March. Best surgery I ever had!! I can breathe!!
About Dr. Steven Vetter, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vetter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vetter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vetter has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vetter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vetter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vetter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.