Dr. Steven Vetter, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Dr. Steven Vetter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Vetter works at Oakton Foot & Ankle Center in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oakton Foot and Ankle Center
    10721 Main St Ste 3500, Fairfax, VA 22030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 352-8888
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 08, 2021
    Dr. Vetter is outstanding! I was referred to him by my primary care doctor who has never steered me wrong when it comes to referrals. I had a broken bone in my foot and was very anxious, thinking I would have to wear a cast. After doing X-rays of my foot, Dr. Vetter assured me that I didn't need a cast or surgery, and put me in a boot. He followed me regularly throughout the healing process. Dr. Vetter is very patient and compassionate. He explained everything thoroughly and answered all my questions. He has a calming demeanor and sense of humor which helped tremendously. I have complete confidence in him. His staff are also very competent, friendly and professional. The office is well managed, clean and orderly. I have since recommended him to a friend who needed a podiatrist. He is very happy with Dr. Vetter. I am very grateful to Dr. Vetter and his staff for the care I received and highly recommend them!
    Kathy — Jul 08, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Vetter, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295702108
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Vetter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vetter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vetter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vetter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vetter works at Oakton Foot & Ankle Center in Fairfax, VA. View the full address on Dr. Vetter’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Vetter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vetter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vetter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vetter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

