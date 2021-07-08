Overview

Dr. Steven Vetter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Vetter works at Oakton Foot & Ankle Center in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.