Dr. Vernino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Vernino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Vernino, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dr. Vernino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Parkland Health & Hospital System - Psych Unit5200 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 590-6540
-
2
William P Clements Jr Univ Hosp6201 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 633-5555
-
3
Neurology Clinic-general Neurology At James W. Aston5303 Harry Hines Blvd Fl 8, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vernino?
I have seen him for several years, have a very complicated medical history and trust him completely.
About Dr. Steven Vernino, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1598725251
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clin
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Neuromuscular Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vernino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vernino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vernino works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vernino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vernino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vernino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vernino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.