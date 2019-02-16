Dr. Steven Vath, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Vath, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Vath, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. Vath works at
Locations
Center For Cosmetic Surgery725 Heritage Rd Ste 100, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 278-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Center For Cosmetic Surgery501 S Cherry St Ste 900, Denver, CO 80246 Directions (303) 951-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I decided to travel out of state and pay almost twice the amount to have my procedures done by Dr. Vath. It was money well spent. Dr. Vath is the most professional and attentive doctor either of us have ever experienced. We have gotten so used to poor medical treatment that we were actually a little suspicious of him! He does amazing work, and he treats his patients with honor and respect. We would choose him again for the corrective experience?e alone. He is THE BEST.
About Dr. Steven Vath, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1164441184
Education & Certifications
- Usc University Hospital
- Lsu Med Health Sciences Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
