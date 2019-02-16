See All Plastic Surgeons in Golden, CO
Dr. Steven Vath, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Vath, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.

Dr. Vath works at The Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Golden, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center For Cosmetic Surgery
    725 Heritage Rd Ste 100, Golden, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 278-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Center For Cosmetic Surgery
    501 S Cherry St Ste 900, Denver, CO 80246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 951-2100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony Hospital
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 16, 2019
    My husband and I decided to travel out of state and pay almost twice the amount to have my procedures done by Dr. Vath. It was money well spent. Dr. Vath is the most professional and attentive doctor either of us have ever experienced. We have gotten so used to poor medical treatment that we were actually a little suspicious of him! He does amazing work, and he treats his patients with honor and respect. We would choose him again for the corrective experience?e alone. He is THE BEST.
    Billings — Feb 16, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Vath, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164441184
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Usc University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lsu Med Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Undergraduate School

