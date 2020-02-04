Overview

Dr. Steven Vasilev, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Vasilev works at Saint John's Health Center - Anesthesia in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.