Dr. Steven Vasilev, MD

Oncology
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Vasilev, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Integrative Medicine. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Dr. Vasilev works at Saint John's Health Center - Anesthesia in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    John Wayne Cancer Institute - Saint John's Health Center/ Gynecologic Oncology Institute
    2121 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 255-1340
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    John Wayne Cancer Institute Clinical Laboratory
    2200 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 255-1340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Providence Saint John's Health Center

Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Skin Screenings
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Skin Screenings

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2020
    Look no further--only wish i had known of him sooner! Excellent in everyway.
    Faith — Feb 04, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Vasilev, MD

    • Oncology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1407915150
    Education & Certifications

    • Usc/Norris Cancer Center
    • Usc/Womens Hosp
    • LA Cnty USC Med Ctr
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    • U SC
    • Integrative Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Vasilev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasilev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasilev has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vasilev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasilev works at Saint John's Health Center - Anesthesia in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Vasilev’s profile.

    Dr. Vasilev has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasilev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasilev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasilev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasilev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasilev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

