Overview

Dr. Steven Vandenberg, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.



Dr. Vandenberg works at Ear Nose Throat Surgical Assocs in Appleton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.