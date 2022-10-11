Dr. Steven Van Wicklen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Wicklen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Van Wicklen, DDS
Overview
Dr. Steven Van Wicklen, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Austin, TX. They graduated from 512-448-3131.
Dr. Van Wicklen works at
Locations
-
1
South Austin Dentist3901 S Lamar Blvd Ste 480, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 596-5893
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Wicklen?
At my cleaning appointment with hygienist Jamie, a small fi.ling was found to be needed. Dr. VanWicklen offered to complete it in the same appointment, which he did with the help of assistant Angelica. I really appreciated the convenience. The doctor and his staff have continued to combine high professional standards with warm friendliness.
About Dr. Steven Van Wicklen, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1396769402
Education & Certifications
- 512-448-3131
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Wicklen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Wicklen accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Van Wicklen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Van Wicklen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Wicklen works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Wicklen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Wicklen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Wicklen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Wicklen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.