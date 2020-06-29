Overview

Dr. Steven Vallance, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Frankfort, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vallance works at Capital Surgical in Frankfort, KY with other offices in Versailles, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Second-Degree Burns, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.