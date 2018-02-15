Overview

Dr. Steven Vale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carbondale, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.



Dr. Vale works at InterMountain Eye Associates, P.C. in Carbondale, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA and Scranton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.