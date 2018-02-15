Dr. Steven Vale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Vale, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Vale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Carbondale, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.

Locations
InterMountain Eye Associates, P.C.78 Salem Ave, Carbondale, PA 18407 Directions (570) 282-2000
Acuity Laser Eye & Vision Center216 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (570) 504-1530
Northeast Pennsylvania Center4 Meadow Ave # A, Scranton, PA 18505 Directions (570) 504-1530
Hospital Affiliations
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vale is an extremely caring physician, he does not rush through exams, does not rush through visits. I have found that he spends whatever time is needed with his patients, allowing for questions from us.
About Dr. Steven Vale, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1720075310
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Inst-Wayne State U
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Crozer-Chester Med Ctr
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Franklin & Marshall College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vale speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Vale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vale.
