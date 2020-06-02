Overview

Dr. Steven Urbaniak, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Urbaniak works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Fairfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and EMG (Electromyography) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.