Dr. Steven Tversky, DO
Dr. Steven Tversky, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty18603 Union Tpke, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Tversky?
He’s very knowledgeable about the field. He listens but doesn’t force things on you where you become overwhelmed. He also usually has more than one way of helping you get to where you need to be.
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
