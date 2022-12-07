See All Plastic Surgeons in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Steven Turkeltaub, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Turkeltaub, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Turkeltaub works at Arizona Center for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Glendale, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Center for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
    18275 N 59th Ave Ste 126, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 451-3000
  2. 2
    Arizona Center for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
    8502 E Princess Dr Ste 240, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 451-3000

  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    4.5
    Dec 07, 2022
    Run, don’t walk to see Dr. Turkeltaub, a one-of-a-kind gentleman who will transform your life with his scalpel. Though some proclaim Garramone to be the messiah of top surgery, the rest of us know that Turkeltaub is giving him a run for his money and then some. Not to mention, Dr. T’s office accepts most insurance plans, which means that you can get the chest of your dreams without losing the roof over your head. And speaking of his office, get ready to be impressed by a tight ship of nurses and administrative staff who are polite, knowledgeable, and extremely efficient. Indeed, I could sing the praises of Dr. T and his team all day long if it weren’t for the character limit on this site. Just do yourself a favor and go see Dr. T. He has an extraordinary skillset, a mustache that rivals Tom Selleck’s, and a variety of deadpan jokes that he may crack on you at any given moment. Be sure to laugh when he does.
    — Dec 07, 2022
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487625075
    Education & Certifications

    • U Conn/Hartford Hosp
    • Umass Memorial Medical Center Inc
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Turkeltaub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turkeltaub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turkeltaub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turkeltaub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Turkeltaub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turkeltaub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turkeltaub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turkeltaub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

