Dr. Steven Tung, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Tung, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Glendale, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Locations
Steven B. Tung M.d.p.c.8723 Myrtle Ave, Glendale, NY 11385 Directions (718) 847-6066
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Tung, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1376549121
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
