Dr. Steven Trocha, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Trocha, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Trocha works at Cancer Institute MDC in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer, Liver Cancer and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prisma Health Division of Surgical Oncology - Greenville
    890 W Faris Rd Ste 320, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
  • Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
  • Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peritoneal Cancer
Liver Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Peritoneal Cancer
Liver Cancer
Secondary Malignancies

Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neurofibrosarcoma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Jul 12, 2022
    Dr. Trocha is the BEST doctor I have ever experienced (and I’ve had some good ones)! He gives special hand made cards after your surgery, which displays his unique compassion and changes your whole day after a very stressful surgery! In addition to that, when with him, you will experience his uplifting and congenial personality as well! I am cancer free after his treatment and a bonus to that is I now have enrichment in my life just by knowing him! Of note…My husband is obsessed with him, his style and class as well! ?? I can’t say enough about how he treated me and made me feel during a very overwhelming and unexpected cancer experience!
    Carmen — Jul 12, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Trocha, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346280757
    Education & Certifications

    • John Wayne Cancer Institute
    • LSUHSC
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Trocha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trocha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trocha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trocha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trocha works at Cancer Institute MDC in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Trocha’s profile.

    Dr. Trocha has seen patients for Peritoneal Cancer, Liver Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trocha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Trocha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trocha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trocha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trocha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

