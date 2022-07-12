Dr. Steven Trocha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trocha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Trocha, MD
Dr. Steven Trocha, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital.
Prisma Health Division of Surgical Oncology - Greenville890 W Faris Rd Ste 320, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-1200
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital
Dr. Trocha is the BEST doctor I have ever experienced (and I’ve had some good ones)! He gives special hand made cards after your surgery, which displays his unique compassion and changes your whole day after a very stressful surgery! In addition to that, when with him, you will experience his uplifting and congenial personality as well! I am cancer free after his treatment and a bonus to that is I now have enrichment in my life just by knowing him! Of note…My husband is obsessed with him, his style and class as well! ?? I can’t say enough about how he treated me and made me feel during a very overwhelming and unexpected cancer experience!
About Dr. Steven Trocha, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1346280757
Education & Certifications
- John Wayne Cancer Institute
- LSUHSC
- Medical College of Wisconsin
