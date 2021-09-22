Overview

Dr. Steven Trinkl, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Trinkl works at THE ORTHOPEDIC INSTITUTE OF WISCONSIN, Brookfield, WI in Franklin, WI with other offices in Mount Pleasant, WI and Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.