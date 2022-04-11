Dr. Steven Tresser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tresser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Tresser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Tresser, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood.
Dr. Tresser works at
Locations
Florida Orthopaedic Institute, 909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609, (813) 978-9700
Citrus Park, 6117 GUNN HWY, Tampa, FL 33625, (727) 499-9448
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tresser performed brain surgery on me in April 2002 and it was metastatic cancer in the brain. He was the kindest most involved doctor I have ever had. Surgeries for lung cancer and another brain surgery from an auto accident and I am still enjoying my family and life. I owe a great deal to the skill and caring of Dr. Tresser. Thank you.
About Dr. Steven Tresser, MD
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457309056
Education & Certifications
- U Hosps Of Cleveland-Case Western Res U
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tresser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tresser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tresser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Tresser works at
Dr. Tresser has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tresser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tresser speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Tresser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tresser.
