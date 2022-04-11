See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Steven Tresser, MD

Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3 (64)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Tresser, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood.

Dr. Tresser works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute - South Tampa in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 978-9700
  2. 2
    Citrus Park
    6117 GUNN HWY, Tampa, FL 33625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 499-9448

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease

Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Upper Back Pain
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Broken Arm
Broken Neck
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Neck Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Cranial Trauma
Craniopharyngioma
Dural Tear
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Care
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Interlaminar Spacer
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurostimulation
Osteopenia
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Secondary Malignancies
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thrombosis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vascular Disease
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Apr 11, 2022
    Dr. Tresser performed brain surgery on me in April 2002 and it was metastatic cancer in the brain. He was the kindest most involved doctor I have ever had. Surgeries for lung cancer and another brain surgery from an auto accident and I am still enjoying my family and life. I owe a great deal to the skill and caring of Dr. Tresser. Thank you.
    Herb Bradley — Apr 11, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Tresser, MD

    • Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1457309056
    Education & Certifications

    • U Hosps Of Cleveland-Case Western Res U
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Tresser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tresser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tresser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tresser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tresser works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute - South Tampa in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tresser’s profile.

    Dr. Tresser has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tresser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Tresser. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tresser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tresser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tresser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

