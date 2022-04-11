Overview

Dr. Steven Tresser, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Carrollwood.



Dr. Tresser works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute - South Tampa in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.