Dr. Steven Traikovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Traikovich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Traikovich works at
Locations
Arizona Minimally Invasive Sinus Institute Pllc19636 N 27th Ave Ste 206, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (623) 516-0930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Went in to have sinus surgery and my tonsils removed. Because of his thorough Practice procedures they found cancer in my right tonsil. He set me up with Oncologist and scheduled my 2nd surgery before I even knew. I absolutely love this man and everyone in his office. They treat me like family and I would recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. Steven Traikovich, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1669576948
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Traikovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Traikovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Traikovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Traikovich works at
Dr. Traikovich has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traikovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Traikovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traikovich.
