Dr. Steven Tradonsky, MD
Dr. Steven Tradonsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego.
California Orthopaedic Institute7485 Mission Valley Rd Ste 104A, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 291-8930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
I was extremely well taken care of by Dr Tradonsky and the whole team. Having everything in 1 complex is extremely convenient. Everyone is extremely helpful and friendly in the office. Dr Tradonsky clearly explained the diagnosis and that the only option was hip replacement surgery - however he left the decision entirely up to me and did not "push" surgery on me.
About Dr. Steven Tradonsky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Rush Presbyterian St Lukes Medical Center
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Hillbrow Hospital, Hillbrow, South Africa|Mt Sinai Medical Center
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
- 1982
- Sports Medicine
