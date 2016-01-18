See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Astoria, NY
Dr. Steven Touliopoulos, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Touliopoulos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Touliopoulos works at University Orthopedics Of New York in Astoria, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Rotator Cuff Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Univ. Orthopedics of New York Pllc
    2325 31st St Ste 800, Astoria, NY 11105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 777-1885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Rotator Cuff Surgery
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Knee Sprain
Rotator Cuff Surgery

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Humerus Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Revision of Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
2.8
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(3)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Jan 18, 2016
Dr. Tuliopolus should always get 5 stars, for he is a great Doctor. 15 years ago he removed my bonions on both feet. I never had any complications or pain since then. They never grew back. If anyone needs a bonion operation Dr. Tuliopolous is the right Doctor for it. If you have to wait for him a long time I strongly suggest that you wait. It is worth to wait for a great doctor then to have someone mess up your feet for life. Thanks a million Dr. Tuliopolous!!!
— Jan 18, 2016
About Dr. Steven Touliopoulos, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
  • 32 years of experience
  • English
  • 1841292547
Education & Certifications

  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE OF GENESEO
  • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Touliopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Touliopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Touliopoulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Touliopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Touliopoulos works at University Orthopedics Of New York in Astoria, NY. View the full address on Dr. Touliopoulos’s profile.

Dr. Touliopoulos has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Rotator Cuff Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Touliopoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Touliopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Touliopoulos.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Touliopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Touliopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

