Dr. Steven Tooze, MD
Dr. Steven Tooze, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.
First State Orthopaedics PA285 Beiser Blvd Ste 201, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 731-2888
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
I always have a great a visit when I see Dr. Toole. He always wants what is best for his patients.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Dr. Tooze has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tooze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
