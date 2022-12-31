Overview

Dr. Steven Tooze, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Tooze works at First State Orthopaedics in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.