Dr. Steven Toenjes, MD

Sleep Medicine
3 (31)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Toenjes, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Toenjes works at First Coast Neurosciences in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hampton Professional Park
    7807 Baymeadows Rd E Ste 401, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 730-3689
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Alzheimer's Disease
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Alzheimer's Disease

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jan 12, 2016
    Dr. Toenjes is straight forward and clear about his opinions. He takes time to evaluate the patient and to allay fears and confusions. He has a pleasant demeanor and exudes confidence.
    Judy in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL — Jan 12, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Steven Toenjes, MD
    About Dr. Steven Toenjes, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679585764
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Yale University, New Haven, Ct
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Toenjes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toenjes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toenjes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toenjes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toenjes works at First Coast Neurosciences in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Toenjes’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Toenjes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toenjes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toenjes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toenjes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

