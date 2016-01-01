Dr. Steven Tinsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tinsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Tinsley, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Tinsley, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Mease Dunedin Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Salah Al-Andary, MD613 S Myrtle Ave Ste C, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 441-4526
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- Mease Dunedin Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Tinsley, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1053389619
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital At University Of Fl|University Fl Affil Hosps
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tinsley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tinsley accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tinsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tinsley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tinsley.
