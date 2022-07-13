Overview

Dr. Steven Timmis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Timmis works at Northpointe Heart Center in Southfield, MI with other offices in Sterling Heights, MI, Royal Oak, MI and Berkley, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.