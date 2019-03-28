See All Nephrologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Steven Tilles, MD

Nephrology
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Tilles, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Tilles works at South Bay Renal in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Bay Renal
    South Bay Renal
2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 405, San Jose, CA 95124
(408) 356-3698

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Anemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 28, 2019
    Dr Tilles is very caring and knows his stuff. He was my primary care MD for many years and I was always impressed with his ability to listen and diagnose the problem. I am a RN and very picky about my doctors. He is one of the best!
    — Mar 28, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Tilles, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1841292745
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein Coll Med
    • U Calif Irvine
    • U Calif Irvine
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tilles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tilles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tilles has seen patients for Anemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tilles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tilles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tilles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tilles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tilles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

