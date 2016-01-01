Dr. Steven Tillem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tillem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Tillem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Tillem, MD is an Urology Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Tillem works at
Locations
Metropolitan Specialty Physicians3119 Newtown Ave, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 777-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Tillem, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1235119090
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Binghamton University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tillem has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tillem accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tillem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tillem works at
Dr. Tillem has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tillem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tillem speaks Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tillem. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tillem.
