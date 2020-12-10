Dr. Steven Tidwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tidwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Tidwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Tidwell, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Locations
Medicus Vein Care5155 Corporate Way Ste A, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 624-0123
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Prime Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Punctual seen at appointment time, professional another staff member present in room with patient consent during consultation, knowledgeable Dr. Tidwell explained in detailed reason for Chief concern, phase of treatment, Expectation, course of action, desired outcome, no wait for follow up care, very clean professional office, accommodating with follow up care in a timely manner, trustworthy, very personable staff overall exceptional experience
About Dr. Steven Tidwell, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1538149216
Education & Certifications
- Boston Medical Center Corporation Boston City Campus
- University of Louisville Hospital
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- University Of Louisville
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Tidwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tidwell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tidwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tidwell has seen patients for Venous Sclerotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tidwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Tidwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tidwell.
