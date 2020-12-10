See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Jupiter, FL
Dr. Steven Tidwell, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (54)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Tidwell, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Tidwell works at Aloupis Dermatology in Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Sclerotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medicus Vein Care
    5155 Corporate Way Ste A, Jupiter, FL 33458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 624-0123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Sclerotherapy
Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins

Treatment frequency



Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Prime Health Services
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 54 ratings
    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Steven Tidwell, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1538149216
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston Medical Center Corporation Boston City Campus
    Internship
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Louisville
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Tidwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tidwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tidwell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tidwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tidwell works at Aloupis Dermatology in Jupiter, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tidwell’s profile.

    Dr. Tidwell has seen patients for Venous Sclerotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tidwell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Tidwell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tidwell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tidwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tidwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

