Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Thompson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
1
Pain Mgmt. Associates6957 W Plano Pkwy Ste 2600, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 833-6200
2
Total Care Urgent Care and Med Spa1111 N Interstate 35 E, Desoto, TX 75115 Directions (469) 902-5838
3
Total Point - Daingerfield LLC1304 Linda Dr, Daingerfield, TX 75638 Directions (430) 226-5110
4
Total Point - Jackson1517 E Rusk St, Jacksonville, TX 75766 Directions (903) 339-2370
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Steven Thompson, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
