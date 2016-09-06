Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Thomas, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Thomas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
The Center for Plastic Surgery and Skin Care4110 Copper Ridge Dr Ste 242, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 929-7700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr.Thomas as a frightened 21 year old about to undergo a Mastectomy. Upon meeting him every fear I had was lifted and the process was smoother than I ever could've asked for. I felt confident that Dr.Thomas always had my best interest in mind and he and his entire staff always put my needs first. I would recommend Dr.Thomas and his practice to anyone and everyone!
About Dr. Steven Thomas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1306819461
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Hospital
- Wm Beaumont Hosp
- Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
