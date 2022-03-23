Overview

Dr. Steven Thies, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Thies works at Surgical Specialists Of Charlotte, P.A. in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Gastonia, NC and Rock Hill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.