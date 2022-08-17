Dr. Steven Theiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Theiss, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Theiss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Eamc Lanier.
Dr. Theiss works at
Locations
-
1
UAB Hospital-Highlands1201 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-8339
-
2
Uab Hospital500 22nd St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-3411
-
3
Uab Neurosurgery510 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 996-7258
Hospital Affiliations
- Eamc Lanier
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Theiss?
8 yrs. out from my fusion and I still am so grateful to have found Dr. Theiss!
About Dr. Steven Theiss, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1922050715
Education & Certifications
- Emory University - Research Fellow
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- University Of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pa
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theiss accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theiss works at
Dr. Theiss has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Theiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.