Dr. Steven Tey, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Tey, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Radiology Group of Abington, PC1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Radiology Group of Abington, PC100 Medical Campus Dr, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
About Dr. Steven Tey, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1275521775
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai - Fellowship
- Mt Sinai - Residency
- New York University School of Medicine
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
