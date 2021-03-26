Dr. Steven Terranova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terranova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Terranova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Terranova, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Beebe Medical Center, Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Brandywine Urology Consultants2000 Foulk Rd Ste F, Wilmington, DE 19810 Directions (302) 652-8990
Glasgow Medical Center2600 Glasgow Ave Ste 222, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 652-8990
Brandywine Urology Consultants4701 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 4500, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 652-8990
Brandywine Urology Consultants1114 Sandhill Dr, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 652-8990
Ketlay Professional Plaza114 Sandhill Dr, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 652-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Beebe Medical Center
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Terraniva was excellent. He was knowledgeable and thorough. He was able to relieve some anxiety. He has a very open and professional manner.
About Dr. Steven Terranova, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1841248432
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Va Commonwealth University Mcv School Med
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terranova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terranova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terranova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terranova has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terranova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Terranova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terranova.
