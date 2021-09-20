Dr. Steven Tennenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tennenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Tennenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Tennenbaum, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Tennenbaum works at
Locations
Childrens Surgical Specialties699 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 692-9550
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tennenbaum is a FABULOUS doctor!!! He is extremely knowledgable. He is a wellspring of medical information and confidently performs complicated operations with ease. He treats each patient as if they are his only one. We were so happy with his caring demeanor while our newborn daughter received his wonderful treatment. He is at the top of his field and we would recommend him to everyone!!! Thank you Dr. Tennenbaum!!!
About Dr. Steven Tennenbaum, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124041827
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Chldns Hospital
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tennenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tennenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tennenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tennenbaum speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tennenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tennenbaum.
