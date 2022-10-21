Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teitelbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Teitelbaum works at
Locations
Steven Teitelbaum MD Inc1301 20th St Ste 350, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 576-3635
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great consultation with Dr. Teitelbaum. I was comfortable during the appointment, and was thoroughly informed about what I can and cannot do, and what I should and should not do.
About Dr. Steven Teitelbaum, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1356471882
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- Harvard Beth Israel Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- University of California At Berkeley
Dr. Teitelbaum works at
